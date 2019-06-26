Services Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials 425 South Conococheague Street Williamsport , MD 21795 (301) 582-3311 Memorial service 2:00 PM Williamsport United Methodist Church 25 E. Church St. Williamsport , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jason Turner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jason Turner

1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "It is not the length of life, but the depth of it." Jason Scott Turner lived his life to its fullest during his 48 years on this earth. After a valiant, brave but short battle with colon cancer, Jason died at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home in Hampstead surrounded by his family and friends.



He was born on Jan. 24, 1971, in Hagerstown, the son of Cynthia (McKenzie) and William "Bill" Turner, of Williamsport, Maryland.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of nine years, Kathryn (Naylor) and his son, Bodie, 5, of Hampstead; his identical twin brother Jamie Turner and wife, Kristi (Wallace) of Walkersville; his in-laws, Theresa Ann (O'Meara) and Steve Prevosto, and Norman Naylor, all of Hamptead, sister-in-law Grace (Naylor) Ponte and husband Fernando Ponte of Rhode Island; brothers-in-law Matt Naylor, of Hampstead, and Paul Naylor and Melissa (Kitzmiller) of Hampstead, and six nieces and nephews: Viviane, Madelyne, Nina, Dylan, Ryan and Beckham (Godson).



He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Mary Margaret and William Resley Turner Sr.; his maternal grandparents Grace and Charles Zach.



Drawn in by his crystal blue eyes, his wide smile, and his infectious laugh, many people were touched at first by Jason's famous "Turner charm" yet stayed close because of his good heart and loyalty to those he loved.



Although he sported long hair as a member of the Williamsport High School Class of '89, and thought of pursuing music full time, photography allowed him to capture moments that for some would be so fleeting. It was a passion he shared with his brother, a portrait photographer. He received his Associates Degree from HCC and attended Shepherd University in West Virginia.



Jason established his career as a photojournalist at The Journal in Martinsburg, W.Va., for eight years. He won numerous awards from the West Va. Press Association and had many photos circulated by the Associated Press and newspapers, such as USA Today. During that time, he and Jamie traveled to China for a photography trip. Their photos earned them the West Va. Press Association's Photographers of the Year award in 2007. He also earned the title in 2006.



Although he often said he missed the rush of shooting news, he left to pursue work at the director of photography at RidgeRunner Publishing in Hagerstown, Md., where his work appeared in Hagerstown Magazine before becoming partners with his brother in 2012 as creative director at Turner Photography, photographing everything from weddings to magazine spreads.



He was a member of the Maryland Professional Photographers Association. He was a MDPPA Board Member at Large 2014-2018; won the 2017 MDPPA Fellow Award; was the 2016 MDPPA Wedding Photographer of the Year, was first runner-up, 2014, second runner-up in 2015 and 2013; was 2015, 2014, 2012 MDPPA Top 10 Photographer; and the 2014 MDPPA Portrait Court of Honor. In 2018, he earned the Maryland Achievement Award from the MDPPA.



Still, Jason never gave up on his music. He and Jamie performed as guitarists around the region with their group called Brother Down. He also enjoyed camping and hiking, as well as traveling as often as he could to places such as Iceland, the UK, Holland and, most recently, Egypt.



Jason married his greatest love Kathryn, on June 25, 2011. After Bodie was born, he loved being a hands-on dad and enjoyed rooting on his son during BMX races and T-ball games. He was blessed to be in a tight-knit family, staying close to his brother and parents and his wife's extended family.



During his sickness, Jason became more spiritual and the connection to his faith became a priority. The family are members of NCCP St. John's United Methodist Church in Hampstead.



A memorial service will be 2pm on Saturday,June 29, 2019, at Williamsport United Methodist Church, 25 E. Church St. Williamsport Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Calvary Weekday School in Frederick and Jason's congregation at nccpumc.com



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019