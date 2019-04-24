Jay Drummond Kline, 86, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Fanwood, New Jersey, where he was living to be closer to his daughter.



Born on June 1, 1932 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph Grossnickle Kline and Mary Ramsay Boteler Kline. Jay graduated from Washington & Lee University with his degree in political science. He, with his brother Richard, owned and operated an oil distributorship, Economy OI1, started by his father Ralph. He was a longtime member of Middletown United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in various church activities. He enjoyed collecting antiques, books especially those about old airplanes, classic cars and Bible study groups.



He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Lea (Kline) Pletscher and Susan Stuart (Kline) Roberts; grandchildren, John Pletscher, Hayley Pletscher, Caleb Roberts and Naomi Roberts; his brother, Richard Ramsay Kline and wife Margaret; and niece Lea Allen and nephew Ralph Kline.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Burial will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD; followed by a celebration of his life at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown, MD 21769.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Frederick County, 10302 Onega Place, New Market, MD 21774.



Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019