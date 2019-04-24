Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jay Kline Obituary
Jay Drummond Kline, 86, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Fanwood, New Jersey, where he was living to be closer to his daughter.

Born on June 1, 1932 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph Grossnickle Kline and Mary Ramsay Boteler Kline. Jay graduated from Washington & Lee University with his degree in political science. He, with his brother Richard, owned and operated an oil distributorship, Economy OI1, started by his father Ralph. He was a longtime member of Middletown United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in various church activities. He enjoyed collecting antiques, books especially those about old airplanes, classic cars and Bible study groups.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Lea (Kline) Pletscher and Susan Stuart (Kline) Roberts; grandchildren, John Pletscher, Hayley Pletscher, Caleb Roberts and Naomi Roberts; his brother, Richard Ramsay Kline and wife Margaret; and niece Lea Allen and nephew Ralph Kline.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Burial will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD; followed by a celebration of his life at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown, MD 21769.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Frederick County, 10302 Onega Place, New Market, MD 21774.

Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now