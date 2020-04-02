|
The Rev. Jay Leslie Croft died peacefully on April 2nd, 2020 in Frederick Maryland, he was with his wife. He is remembered as a tireless advocate for the full inclusion of all people, especially Deaf people. He was also well-known for his unique sense of humor, his skills as a public speaker and preacher, and his deep love of God and of those to whom he ministered. He was 78.
Born February 24, 1942, in Bloomfield CT, he was the son of Lila Goodrich and Enoch Croft. At the age of 5, Jay became Deaf after being sick with Spinal Meningitis. His maternal grandmother Charlotte Goodrich, and his aunt Gladys Dunbar played deeply instrumental roles in young Jay's life. He lived with his grandmother while attending public schools in Bloomfield and Clarke School for the Deaf. Jay completed his undergraduate studies in English at Simpson College in Iowa; he was thereafter never at a loss for providing an apt (or not so apt!) quote from literature at opportune (and inopportune!) times.
After having been accepted as a postulant for Holy Orders in the Episcopal Church, Jay attended Union Theological Seminary in New York City. On September 7, 1968, Jay married Frances Ralston of Kennett Square, PA, and soon after, he was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood. Together, they raised two daughters, Jennifer and Charlotte, who both live with their families in Silver Spring, MD.
Father Croft began his career at St. Ann's Church for the Deaf in New York City. The family then moved from New York to Akron, Ohio where he served five mission churches around the state, performing three services each Sunday. He then exchanged his collar for a tie and worked for a year and a half a the Minnesota State Council for People with Disabilities. But he was not well suited for government work, and accepted a call to go to Washington, D.C. to be vicar of St. Barnabas Mission of the Deaf, and chaplain at Gallaudet University. He served in these positions for 16 years.
Jay Croft was a fine Episcopal priest. He loved his role as college chaplain, mentoring and encouraging students to debate social issues and participate in church life. He was especially proud to have been able to participate in the Deaf President Now student protests at Gallaudet University in 1987, a peaceful and effective civil rights movement resulting in the election of the first Deaf President of the University. As a parish priest, Jay loved and encouraged and supported parishioners, helping them to develop their lives of faith. He taught and equipped many people, both Deaf and hearing, to take their places in the work and ministry of the church. He was a dear friend to many who loved him for his unfailing kindness, his pretended curmudgeonly exterior, and his seemingly endless supply of bad puns.
The Croft family often hosted dinners for Deaf people from around the world, and fostered Deaf high school and college students for many years. They repeatedly made available the basement apartment in the family home for extended periods of time to those in need. A great number of Deaf families, Deaf-Blind individuals, developmentally disabled Deaf people, and others in the Deaf community have benefitted from the generosity and love of the Reverend Croft and his family.
Jay served on numerous boards, committees, and task forces within his local communities - and in the Episcopal Church at the local, diocesan, and national level. He served several terms as President of the Episcopal Conference of the Deaf. Jay was a pioneer in using the internet to share information; he enjoyed participating in an early Bulletin Board group called Church Without Walls.
In 1995, Jay and Frances accepted a call from St. John's Episcopal Church of the Deaf, and moved to Birmingham, Alabama. Frances, having completed PhD studies, also began a new career at this time as a Clinical Psychologist and set up a new unit for Deaf psychiatric patients in Montgomery, Alabama. Jay served and travelled from Montgomery to Mobile, Alabama to serve St. Mark's Episcopal Church-Deaf. After retirement, Jay and Frances moved back to Maryland to be closer to family.
Retirement was not in Jay's vocabulary, however, and he again served as St. Barnabas' priest until 2005. Frances continues as a lay leader of St. Barnabas Mission to this day. Jay and Frances have remained very active, enjoying the community life at Crestwood Village, and the Deaf senior citizens group in Frederick, MD.
Rev. Croft was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, his daughters Jennifer Croft Gioffre and Charlotte Croft, and grandchildren Ayiana and Ellery Croft.
