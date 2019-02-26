|
Jay MacBride, age 29, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the beloved son of Judy MacBride of Monrovia and Tom MacBride of Cumberland.
He is survived by his sister Jessica MacBride, nephew Gavin, grandmother Martha Ripp, Aunt B and Uncle Vinny, cousins Joe & Michael, and close family friend Jill Herfel.
He leaves behind his girlfriend Chloe Chapman, Kushie his cat, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Jay was a hard worker and glass artist who was kind hearted and a very conversationalist. He was a wonderful son who will be forever missed by his heart broken family and friends.
Friends may call Sunday, March 3, from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Inurnment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019