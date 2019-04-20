Jean A. Smith passed away on April 18, 2019, with her loving husband of (52+) years, John (Jack) Smith, daughter Deborah McCrossin, son Jeffrey Smith, and son-in-law Russell McCrossin by her side. She has been a resident of Mt. Airy, MD since 1977.



Jean attended the University of Michigan and was a registered x-ray technician by trade and worked at the U of M Medical Center and Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She gave that up to be a full-time mom. That was more than full time--according to her children. She was the neighborhood mom and then adopted children's friends along the way. In 2001 she became a Grandma and that was the best job ever. She taught both grandkids to bake, cook, play cards and have a fondness for British TV.



Jean was a lifelong advocate for children. Her own, her Frederick County Public Schools & PTA charges, and children she had never met! She advocated equally and ferociously for each and every one. And she did it with a smile on her face and in her heart!



Jean spent 36 years in education as a volunteer with PTA (local, state and national) including 20 years as an appointed and elected member of the Board of Education of Frederick County. She lacked any political ambition, but was up to any challenge during her tenure. She may not have understood the requirements of the task at hand but she worked diligently and became knowledgeable. She gave of herself willingly--and all because it directly benefited the children. Jean received many state and county awards for her service to students, schools and staff.



Jean was born on October 8, 1940, to the late Dr. Ralph Thomas and Aileen Hill Thomas of Plainwell, MI. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Thomas. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Jack; her devoted children, Deborah (Russell) of New Market, MD, and Jeff of Blacksburg, VA; and by her grandchildren, Maggie and Jack McCrossin, who meant the world to her; her sister-in-law Nancy Shepard of Haslett, MI, and many friends.



A Celebration of Life is planned for April 24, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 pm at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702. A private interment will be at the Plainwell Cemetery in Plainwell, MI at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Frederick County Public Schools Gifts for Education Fund through the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.