Jean Francis Baker, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Harvey Baker for 57 years.
Born on March 18, 1932, in Brunswick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anna Wenner and Martin Greenfield. Jean worked in Brunswick, MD for the CSX railroad for many years up to her retirement.
Jean was the founder of the Brunswick High School Nifty Fifties Reunion Committee. She was very active at Country Meadows where she was always known to hand out candy. Jean enjoyed the sun, water, crocheting, painting, dancing, especially tap dancing and traveling with Walter.
She is survived by her son John Baker of Stewartstown, PA, daughter Ave Maria Springer and husband, Joe of Falling Waters, WV; grandchildren Jay Cline, III and Troy Cline; sisters Patricia Greenfield and Betty Merriman, both of Brunswick, MD. She is preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM and also Friday, January 24 from 9-10AM where a celebration of Jean's life journey will take place at 10AM. Pastor Timothy Schatzer will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue P.O. Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020