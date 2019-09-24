|
Mrs. Jean Louise Cawley Corazza, 80, of Clarksburg, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, MD.
Born in Hazleton, PA, Jean was the eldest daughter of the late Lester Henry and Emily Amelia Mumaw Cawley. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, August Joseph Corazza. They were married in Lattimer, PA.
Mrs. Corazza is survived by five children, Susan Thibodeau & husband Timothy, Robert Corazza & wife Carolyn, Barbara Hegner, Ruth Coe & fiance Daniel Mintmier, Jr. and Jonathan Corazza; grandchildren, Barbara Shepard & husband Edward, Matthew Thibodeau, Jessica Corazza, Ayana and Qwornell Coe; brothers, Jay Cawley & wife Elaine, James Cawley (deceased) and Jerry Cawley; sisters, Joyce Acker, Janice Cawley, and sister-in-law Carol Cawley; and many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Mrs. Corazza volunteered with the Montgomery County 4-H program, was a Maryland Chapter 4-H All Star, and a life and honorary member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. She was a foster parent with the Montgomery County Department of Social Services for 16 years and volunteered with the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair and the Damascus Community Fair. She was a member of the Urbana Senior Center and Care Wear Volunteers. Her favorite pastime was knitting and crocheting for charity with Care Wear Volunteers of Frederick, MD.
At the request of the family, services and interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Care Wear Volunteers, Inc. (www.carewear.org) or Casey House (www.montgomeryhospice.org)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019