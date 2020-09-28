Jean Elizabeth (Deuschle) Cook, age 94 of New Windsor, MD., passed Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.
She was the loving wife of 69 1/2 years to the late Leslie Robert Cook Sr.
Mrs. Cook was the daughter of the late William Lewis Deuschle and Ethel May Garrison (nee Garrison).
Born February 25, 1926 in Camden, New Jersey in her parent's home, Jean grew up with her sister Martha and brother Bill. Jean graduated from Camden High School in 1944 and continued her education at Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, earning a degree in medical technology. Jean and Les (Bob) married on June 15, 1946. They started their large family of nine children in New Jersey and then moved to Maryland with their family, finally settling in New Windsor in 1973. Jean is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mt. Airy, MD. She loved the time she spent teaching small children in Primary and being an ordinance worker in the Washington DC Temple. Jean loved being a stay-at-home mom and reading books and playing games (and winning!) with her children and grandchildren. She passed that competitive spirit to all of her children. Jean was a compassionate and loving person who gave big hugs and enjoyed cheering others by writing letters and cards. This is actually how she got to know Les while he was serving in WWII in Europe; they corresponded frequently.
Surviving are children Leslie R. (Vicki) Cook, Jr, Brian D. (Lauren) Cook, Karen J. (Dave) Haworth, Jeffrey P. (Heidi) Cook, Peter A. (Jennie) Cook, David W. (Mary) Cook, Jean E. (Kerry) Stephenson, and daughter-in-law Brenda K. Cook, 39 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by sons Michael E. Cook and Christopher K. Cook, and granddaughter Traci E. Stephenson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd, Winfield, MD 21784. A private, family only funeral service is planned. www.burrier-queen.com
.