Mrs. Jean D. "Duddy" Gaver, 88, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the wife of the late James E. Gaver. Born in Frederick on June 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Buckey Dutrow.



Duddy was a graduate of the class of 1950, School of Nursing at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She had worked for 39 years at Frederick Memorial in many capacities. She was a member of the FMH Alumni Nurses Association and was a life long member of the Grace United Church of Christ on East Second Street, Frederick, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.



Surviving are her children, Nancy J. Weeks, of Frederick and Steven K. Gaver and wife Mamie Weber Gaver, of Clover, SC, four grandchildren, Ashleigh Glod and husband Alex. of San Diego, CA, Timothy Miller, of Frederick, Jared Gaver and wife Ashley, of Lewis Center, OH, and Keith Gaver and wife Janelle, of Waynesville, OH, great grandchildren, Ethan, Izabelle, George and Archer.



A celebration of her life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the chapel of Homewood. Private interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019