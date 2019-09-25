Home

Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Church of Christ
1616 Cape Horn Road
Hampstead, MD
1930 - 2019
Jean Graf Obituary
Jean Marie Miller Graf, 89, of Hampstead, MD, passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Long View Health Care Center in Manchester, MD. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Graf, who died on January 9, 2009. Born in Hampstead on May 4, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Edward and Anna Legore Miller.

She was a long time member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ of Snydersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her entire family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a mother to many and her Main Street front door was always open.

Surviving are children, Gloria L. Arnold and Lilian of New Windsor, MD, Richard E. "Rick" Graf and Rose of Frederick, MD, also survived by grandchildren, Danielle S. Weaver and Drew, Megan Graf Adame, Ryan and Kristi, Nikole and Bill, Matt and Dani, Eric and Claire; great-grandchildren Jacob and Elijah Adame, Simon and Isaiah Weaver, Jamison, Patrick, Logan, Luke, Kylie and Paige; siblings, Doris Blocher and Larry, MaryLou Winter, Donna Jones, Carla Franklin and Luther, Earle Miller and Norma Jean, Barbara Leedy and Cloyd, Jerry Miller and Sharon, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Janet Lang.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at the Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD. Interment will be in St. Mark's (Snydersburg) Cemetery, Hampstead, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
