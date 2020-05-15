Jean Haines
1944 - 2020
Mrs. Jean Lucille Haines, 76, of Boonsboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Floyd W. Haines, on May 9th, they celebrated their 55th anniversary. Born in Frederick on January 17. 1944, she was the daughter of Oliver and Lucille Stroup Hood.

Jean was retired as a cashier for the Safeway Store on seventh street, in Frederick. She was a graduate of Walkersville High School class of 1962. Jean enjoyed working in her flower gardens and most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her two sons, Allan Haines and wife Gerri, of Fairplay and Robert Haines and fiancee Mindy, of Williamsport, two brothers, Paul Hood and wife Doris, of Walkersville, and William Hood and wife Sandy, of Cumberland, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Haines and a brother, Jim Hood.

Funeral services and interment in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Interment
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Floyd and family ,We are so sorry of Jean's passing our prayers are with you Frosty & Sandy Smith
Sandy Smith
Friend
