Mrs. Jean Heiges Coldiron, 72, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Palmer Heiges.
She married William "Bill" Coldiron in 1969 and resided for many years in Monrovia, MD. They retired to Henrico, NC in 2005. Her brother, Dale Heiges, predeceased Jean.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lake Gaston Baptist Church beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28th.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Carolyn of Waianae, Hawaii; and her brother, Robert and wife, Patricia of Glen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Jean's memory be made to the Lake Gaston Baptist Church, 128 Lynwood Road, Littleton, NC 27850.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019