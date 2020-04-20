|
Jean Thompson, 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland passed away on April 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
She was born on February 25, 1932 in Six, West Virginia, the youngest child of Norman Alderman and Dallas Huff Alderman. After high school, Jean married Robert Sigmon, with whom she had two children. Eventually she moved to the Washington, DC area where she worked as a paralegal for Betts, Clogg and Murdoch. She met her future husband Sidney Thompson of Poolesville, Maryland, and they married in December of 1963. They remained residents of Montgomery County, Maryland until they retired to Max Meadows, Virginia, where they remained until Sidney's passing in 2004.
Jean is survived by her son, Robert Thompson and wife Debbie of Damascus, MD; daughter Carla Kidd and her husband Dr. Jim Kidd of Baton Rouge, LA; 2 stepchildren, Katherine Diggins of Frederick, Maryland and Jean Michaud of MD, and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two siblings, Quillen Aldermen and Irene Hart, and stepdaughter Ann Heard.
Services at this time will remain private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020