Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Thompson Obituary
Jean Thompson, 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland passed away on April 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

She was born on February 25, 1932 in Six, West Virginia, the youngest child of Norman Alderman and Dallas Huff Alderman. After high school, Jean married Robert Sigmon, with whom she had two children. Eventually she moved to the Washington, DC area where she worked as a paralegal for Betts, Clogg and Murdoch. She met her future husband Sidney Thompson of Poolesville, Maryland, and they married in December of 1963. They remained residents of Montgomery County, Maryland until they retired to Max Meadows, Virginia, where they remained until Sidney's passing in 2004.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert Thompson and wife Debbie of Damascus, MD; daughter Carla Kidd and her husband Dr. Jim Kidd of Baton Rouge, LA; 2 stepchildren, Katherine Diggins of Frederick, Maryland and Jean Michaud of MD, and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two siblings, Quillen Aldermen and Irene Hart, and stepdaughter Ann Heard.

Services at this time will remain private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -