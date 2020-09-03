Jeanne Howard Divers Beard, age 84, formerly of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Northampton Manor Health Care, Frederick. Born July 5, 1936 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late C. Eugene Divers and Kathleen Fowble Divers Bright. She was the stepdaughter of the late James T. Bright. She was the wife of Glenn A. "Honey" Beard who died in 2019.
Jeanne received her master's degree from Hood College, was an instructor at Frederick Community College and a long-term substitute teacher with Frederick County Public Schools. She served as a leader with the Green Valley 4-H Club, was chief election judge at the Green Valley Elementary School, as well as a farm wife assisting on the family farm, Jea Glen Farm. She was a member of New Market United Methodist Church, the New Market Grange and the Auxiliary of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company. Jeanne was the founding creator of the "Pretty Cow" contest at the Great Frederick Fair for 40 years and was an extremely talented artist and photographer. She loved duck pin bowling and won several tournaments in league competition.
Surviving are daughters. Faith Beard Burall and husband Eric of New Windsor, Kathy Beard Bussard and husband Gary of Harpers Ferry, WV and Glenda Beard of Mt. Airy; 7 grandchildren, Holly Burall Kiser and husband Glenn, Erin Burall Mongold and husband Tommy, Jarrod Burall and wife Beck, all of New Windsor; Brandy Bussard of Frederick, MSG Katie Bussard Manfred and husband Nick of San Antonio, TX, Jessie Bussard Lasko of Damascus and Alex Beard of Mt. Airy; 13 great grandchildren, Tristan and Rowan Kiser, Lincoln and Marshall Mongold, Tyler and Jesse Burall, Chasity Everly, Brooke Remsberg, Lilly, Rose and Nora Manfred and Chloe and Waylon Lasko; a great great granddaughter, Spring Marie Folsom and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Scott Clawson, pastor of New Market United Methodist Church, officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandy Bussard, Jessie Lasko, Alex Beard, Sarah Johnston, Lisa Collins and Charlotte Seipp. Honorary bearers will be Brooke Remsburg and Chloe and Waylon Lasko.
There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 108 Byte Dr., Frederick, MD 21702.
