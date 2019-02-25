Jeanne Susan Fanning, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at her home in Mount Airy, MD. She is survived by her husband of 38 years to Michael Fanning.



Jeanne was born on March 28, 1957 in Morristown, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late John and Carolyn Saxton of Milford, Delaware. Jeanne graduated from Milford High School in 1975, and went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University (Bachelor of Science in Education) and Western Maryland College (Master of Education). She was a teacher/educator for over 35 years, primarily with the Frederick County Public Schools. She used her talents in life to always put others first, giving willingly if herself. As a woman of strong faith she was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church for over 30 years. She will be remembered as a woman who could connect with people if all ages and for helping others at every opportunity, often volunteering and contributing to numerous causes. She was caring, faithful and kind.



In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Brennan (Mount Airy), Colin (Annapolis, MD), Garrett (Omaha, NE); sisters, Stephanie Saxon (Atlanta, GA), Lee Ann Saxon, (Roanoke, VA), Nina Cameron (Allan Wagamon) of Milford, DE; brothers, Robert Saxon (Maria Saxon) of Chesterfield, MO, Richard Saxon (Athens, GA), Scott Saxon (Terri Saxon) of Milford, DE, Warren Saxon (Milford, DE); cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends.



The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 8 Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



"She was a wonderful Christian person who was deeply loved by all. Truly an angel on earth."



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Mephis, TN 38105



