It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Jeanne Golibart O'Brien Rodgers announces her passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Jeanne spent her last gracious days in the care of her children and caregivers at home.



Jeanne was born on August 11, 1928 in Washington, DC, the 4th of 5 children to Mark Julian and Margaret Rohrback Golibart. The Golibarts and Rohrbacks were loving, large families. Jeanne's childhood with her brothers Mark and Martin, and her sisters Madeleine and Margaret Ellen was lively and spirited. Grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins were ever present and added much richness to Jeanne's life. Jeanne loved her family and their great traditions so much that she and her cousin Victor Golibart organized and hosted family reunions at Mount St. Mary's College every 5 years, beginning in 1982.



Jeanne's mother, Margaret Jarboe Rohrback Golibart, was a masterful storyteller as was her mother, Margaret. They passed their treasure of spoken memories to Jeanne along with their scrapbooks and their photos. True to her love of her family, Jeanne continued to be the matriarch and keeper of her extensive family's activities and legacy. This gift she shared with all who were blessed to know her, even in her last days.



Jeanne and her siblings attended Catholic primary school and went on to study at St. Joseph's College and Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD, as did their Grandmother Margaret Eagle Jarboe Rohrback, Grandfather Charles Rohrback and Grandmother Stella O'Brien Golibart, Daughters of Charity Sisters Madeleine O'Brien, Justine and Loretta Posey and Barbara Golibart. Over a period of many generations dozens of their family members attended the two schools.



It was at a picnic at Tom's Creek that Jeanne met Dick O'Brien, who was attending the Mount. They married on December 29, 1951 in Frederick, MD. Their life together was filled with activity that always included family; trips to the North Carolina shore, day after Christmas parties, crab feasts, beautifully orchestrated dinners and parties for friends. Their family grew to welcome 6 children, Anita (Thomas), Marian (Keith), Fran (Steve), Lou (Linda), Theresa (Paul) and Richard.



As Jeanne's children were growing up in Catonsville, MD, she began volunteering at a school for developmentally challenged young adults. She shared her love of gardening with the young people and created a program there that flourished. When Jeanne and Dick bought Crystal Fountain Farm and returned to Emmitsburg in 1976, she volunteered at Seton Center, the Emmitsburg Food Bank, and St. Anthony's in many roles. Again, she opened her home to family gatherings that included her three cousins who were Daughters of Charity, and countless young seminarians and priest friends from Mount St. Mary's. She found a calling at MSM when she was asked to manage the college bookstore, which was no more than a large closet at the time. She managed the store for 13 years and oversaw two expansions of space and facilitated many student, staff and administrative innovations during her time there. She earned the accolades of the National Association of College Bookstores for having the highest grossing per square foot sales for all of North America.



Dick passed away in 1991 and Jeanne spent the following years traveling and visiting family. It was on a visit to the beach in 1995 that her brother Martin introduced Jeanne to the next-door neighbor who was also visiting his family. Joseph Rodgers and Jeanne found they not only shared each having 6 children, but their deep devotion to their Catholic faith and love of music and traveling. Jeanne and Joe were married on May 26, 1996 in Emmitsburg with 250 friends and family in attendance.



They built a beautiful home at the beach where for the past 23 years they have entertained family and friends, one of Jeanne's greatest delights.



After moving to the beach, Jeanne served with Joe in their cherished church community in many capacities, along with being Elementary School reading mentors and serving Meals on Wheels. Jeanne especially loved working alongside the staff as a volunteer at the Health Care Imaging Center.



Jeanne is survived by her husband Joseph, her children and her sister-in-law Chica Godbee Golibart. She also leaves behind Joe's children, many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed beyond measure.



The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving and attentive care, the Medical Center staff, her nurses and doctors, her dear friends and her faith community, who brought abundant joy to her life.



We can honor Jeanne's legacy by practicing her exuberance for life, her kindness, and her consideration for others, which energized her and all of those around her.



