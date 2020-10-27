1/
Jeanne Golibart O'Brien Rodgers
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Jeanne Golibart O'Brien Rodgers announces her passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Jeanne spent her last gracious days in the care of her children and caregivers at her home in Bethany Beach, DE.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may call after 10 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols and masks are required for those in attendance for any aspect of Jeanne's services.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jeanne's name to St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
