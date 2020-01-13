|
Jeanne Jackson Gless, 91, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born March 21, 1928 to the late Lester D. and Mary Gladys (Startt) Shafer. She was the beloved wife to the late Richard Gless.
Born in Baltimore and raised in Linthicum Heights, MD. Graduated from Washington College in Chestertown, MD. During her first marriage, she lived in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam and traveled around Southeast Asia.
Returning to Bethesda, MD, Jeanne eventually went to work at AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilot Assn.). She moved to Frederick, MD when AOPA moved their offices to Frederick. She and second husband, Richard, traveled (Especially after both has retired) around the U.S. and Canada visiting numerous National Parks. She also enjoyed quilting keepsakes for her family.
She is survived by daughter Carol (Robert) of Clifton, Virginia, Stepsons Richard Gless (Janet) of Oakland, CA, and Michael (Desiree) of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren.
Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020