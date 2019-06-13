Jeanne R. Lee, age 91, of Bluffton, South Carolina and formerly of Savannah, Georgia, widow of James Moultrie Lee, M.D., died June 12, 2019.



Born June 10, 1928 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Olga and Clyde Roney of Frederick, Maryland. Jeanne was a graduate of Frederick High School, Marion College in Marion, Virginia, and Church Home and Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. Jeanne was a member of the Church of the Cross in Bluffton.



She and her late husband, Moultrie, lived in Savannah until Dr. Lee's retirement from practice, moving to to Bluffton permanently in 1989.



She is survived by two sons, Stephen H. Lee (Deborah) of Decatur, Georgia, and James M. Lee, Jr. (Katherine) of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Lee Coe (Alex), Katherine L. Lee and James M. Lee III, and one brother, Walter Roney of Maryland.



A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019, at The Church of the Cross - 110 Calhoun Street in Bluffton conducted by the Reverend Jonathan H. Riddle, with a reception to follow at the Lee home at 53 Myrtle Island Road, Bluffton.



The graveside service will be held at 11:30 Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.



Memorials may be sent to Calhoun Station Thrift Shop - Post Office Box 604, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910 or The Church of the Cross - Post Office Box 278, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910 or Meals on Wheels - Post Office Box 23691, Hilton Head, South Carolina 29926.



Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Lee and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.



Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 13 to June 14, 2019