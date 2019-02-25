Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Jeanne "Kim" Mullen-Landes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne "Kim" Mullen-Landes Obituary
Jeanne Kim Mullen-Landes, 63, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD

She was the wife of Christopher Grigsby Lill, her husband of 20 years.

Born on January 15, 1956, in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Paul Edward and Norma Jean Swartz Mullen.

She enjoyed a 32 year career with Kossow Management in Rockville where she was an office/property manager.

Kim loved all animals and had a special passion for horses having more than 30.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: Jacob Micheal Landes and wife Cheryl of Hagerstown and Shannon O'Shea Landes of Thurmont; two grandchildren: Payton and Bailee Landes of Hagerstown; a brother, Dr. Paul E. Mullen of Biloxi, MS. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Landes.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Road, Woodbine, MD 21797.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2019
