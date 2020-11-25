Jeannette (Jan) Nicole Dixon, 47, of East Hampton, CT died Friday, Nov. 20th surrounded by family after an extended fight with cancer for which she displayed strength, dignity, and unparalleled courage. Though she valiantly fought for 8 long years, Multiple Myeloma never controlled her life. She continued to cherish her friends and family, bringing positivity to an otherwise dark disease. She was a kind-hearted woman who was loved by many. A woman whose smile and presence brought happiness to everyone around her.
Jan was born Mar. 21, 1973 in Silver Spring, MD, the beloved daughter of William J. VonFeldt and Regina S. (Joliet) VonFeldt. She graduated from Damascus High School in 1991 and went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Early Education from Montgomery College in Germantown, MD. She worked many years as a paraprofessional, specializing in the education of children with special needs.
Through all the waning moments and hardships Jan endured, she always fought for change. While it was her who needed extra help, she never put herself first; the needs of others were always placed above her own. As a military wife she lived throughout the United States and abroad, making friends wherever she went. She faced every day with a smile and laugh for which she will be fondly remembered. Jan enjoyed reading books, watching movies and spending time with family. She was a social woman who loved cracking jokes and being silly, the type of personality that caused others to miss her as soon as she left their sight. Her loving nature and selflessness left a mark on all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Andrew E. Dixon. Andrew and Jeannette have four children: Ashlei N. Dixon (Eric Nelson, fiance) and Whitney L. Dixon of Woodstock, GA; Conner J. Dixon and Tyler D. Dixon of East Hampton, CT. Jeannette is also survived by her two sisters, Nanette S. VonFeldt (Vlad Olteanu); and Kristy L. Wilson (Daniel E. Wilson) as well as a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for Jan will be held in Summer 2021 to celebrate her life, reflect on fond memories and cherish her everlasting laughter.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made in Jan's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, themmrf.org
, or P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
