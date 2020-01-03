|
Jeannine C. Myers of Loy's Station passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and beloved pets on Jan. 1, 2020. Jeannine was preceded in death by her longtime companion Bobby Fleagle and her parents John Crawford Chaney II and Thelma Duckett Chaney Thayer and her brother John Crawford Chaney III.
Jeannine is survived by her cousin Rick Jones of Fernley, NV and her children Jeanne Knezel of St. Petersburg, FL, Barbara Myers and her husband John Wampole of Hagerstown, MD, Laryssa Fraley and friend Luis Andrade of Loy's Station, MD, Larry Fraley, Jr. of Loy's Station, MD, John C. Fraley and friend Toom of Hagerstown, MD., along with numerous grand children and great grandchildren.
Jeannine was born in Washington, DC and moved to Loy's Station in 1968. She was passionate in her love of animals and nature and loved and was devoted to music, local musicians in particular. She worked for the Frederick County Mental Health Department then transferred to the Frederick County Health Department, Breast Cancer Awareness program from which she retired.
A Celebration of Life and Friendship will be held on January 12, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Thurmont Guardian Hose Activities building (located at the Thurmont Carnival Grounds) 123 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD, In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of the local fire and ambulance companies in the in her honor.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020