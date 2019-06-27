|
Jeffery (Jeff) Michael Simms, born September 3, 1959, passed away on June 23, 2019 while on vacation in Panama City, Fl.
Jeff loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He served as a volunteer firefighter for a number of years in Hyattstown, MD and Germantown, MD. He was an Electrical Technician with Watcher Inc. until his death.
Jeff leaves behind his daughter Jenna (Alan), granddaughter Piper, his partner Julie Large, brothers Kenneth Simms (Deb), Rick Simms Sr. (Tina) and Gary Simms, sister Evelyin King(John), family members Karen Simms, Brian Simms (Dorothy), Rick Simms Jr. (Edin), Michael Simms (Bethany), Jordan Simms (Tatiana), Alicia King, John King Jr. (Danielle), Courtney Simms, Shawn Large (Ashley), Abigail Zebley (Charles), Johnny Knight, Peyton Powell, Ty Anderson and Haydon Zebley.
Preceded in death by his parents Forrest Simms Jr. and Doris Simms, grandparents Forrest Simms Sr. and Edith Simms, brothers S. Mark Simms Sr. and Thomas Simms, Nephew Stephen Simms Jr.
Celebration of Life will be held at Kemptown Park, Pavillion 1, 3456 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, MD 21770 on July 20th, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 27 to June 28, 2019