Jeffery Brian Chipley, age 54, passed away of a heart attack on Tuesday, June 9th 2020 in his home at Beach Harbor in Grasonville, MD.



Jeff graduated from Walkersville High School in 1986 and forged a rewarding career with the US National Park Service's Restoration group.



He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, hunting and was a expert in woodworking.



Jeff is survived by his mother, Jeannie Chipley, father, Jerry Chipley, stepmother, Diane Chipley, brother Greg Chipley, sister April Jordan, his three daughters, Chelsea, Casea and Jessica. He was expecting a granddaughter in August.



Jeff donated his body to science and his family will hold a small gathering to celebrate his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store