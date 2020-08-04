1/1
Jeffrey Frasure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Frasure, 43, passed away early Saturday morning on August 1, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma. Jeff was born on December 20, 1976 in Lexington, KY to Robert and Rebecca Frasure. He was our most precious of sons and every day he's gone, he'll be missed. He graduated from Walkersville High School and worked in tech support at Weatherbug, and later at Wedding Wire before leaving due to his illness.

Jeff is also survived by his sisters Jennifer Burgett and Jaime Russell (Ramsey); grandchildren Victoria, Hunter and Leah; and Abbey and Brody.

We want to thank Hospice for their care and compassion. We'll have a small family service in the future.

Arrangement are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved