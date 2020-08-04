Jeffrey Frasure, 43, passed away early Saturday morning on August 1, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma. Jeff was born on December 20, 1976 in Lexington, KY to Robert and Rebecca Frasure. He was our most precious of sons and every day he's gone, he'll be missed. He graduated from Walkersville High School and worked in tech support at Weatherbug, and later at Wedding Wire before leaving due to his illness.Jeff is also survived by his sisters Jennifer Burgett and Jaime Russell (Ramsey); grandchildren Victoria, Hunter and Leah; and Abbey and Brody.We want to thank Hospice for their care and compassion. We'll have a small family service in the future.Arrangement are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.