Jeffrey John Auchmoody, 69, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence.
Born on January 15, 1950, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Chester Auchmoody and Mary Alice (Tinney) Auchmoody.
He was the husband of Sandra Marie Auchmoody, his wife of 45 years.
He received his Master's Degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1976. He worked for the Department of Energy for 35 years retiring in 2002. After retirement, he worked for Highland Technology Services for 15 years.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren, attending all their sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Nicole Roberts and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Morgan, Chase, Makenna and Taylor Roberts; sister, Nancy Kelch and husband, Wolf of New York.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy, MD. 21771.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street in Union Bridge, MD. Father Chuck Wible will officiate. Interment will be at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery in Union Bridge, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019