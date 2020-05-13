God received into his loving arms Mr. Jeffrey Lee Bradley, 70, on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Born on March 3rd, 1950, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Woodrow Willson Bradley and Mae Ellen Hough Bradley Droneburg. Jeffrey worked as a machinist for various different companies in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He formally attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick. When Jeffrey was not working, he enjoyed spending time at The Machine Gun Nest and relaxing with his friends at Davidus Cigar Shop in Frederick, MD.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judi Lynn Beach Bradley, of Frederick, MD. In addition to his wife, Judi, he is survived by his daughter, Bethany Lynn and her spouse Brian Keith Scott of Frederick, his son Jeffrey Myles Bradley Jr. of Brunswick, MD; one sister Patricia "Patty" and spouse Blair Rahl of West Virginia; five brother-in-laws; four sister-in-laws; seven grandchildren, Rachel, James, Melissa, Shawn, Nathan, Amber and Brian Jr.; four great grandchildren, Adrian, Violet, Lilly, Damian and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews as well as cousins.



Jeffrey was preceded in death by one sister Faye Ellen Bradley, one brother Frank Bradley, former wife Charlotte Ake Bradley, step father John G. Droneburg, and mother Mae Ellen Hough Bradley Droneburg.



Memorial donations may be made to: Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 (mark for Music Therapy or Kline House).



