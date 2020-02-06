Home

Jeffrey Michael Tabler

Jeffrey Michael Tabler Obituary
Jeff Tabler, 62 of New Market, MD passed away Saturday afternoon surrounded by loved ones. A devoted and loyal husband and father, his family was his greatest treasure. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lori, son Josh and daughter Samantha. Son of Mike and Hazel Tabler of York PA and sister Monica Tessier and husband Gregg, their 2 children, Alexi and Dylan.

Jiffy, as he was known to most was a quick witted and outgoing man that had many passions including fishing, drag racing and riding his Harleys. He owned and operated Tabler's Auto Clinic in Mt. Airy, MD for over 35 years. He was never able to go anywhere without someone knowing him and left a lasting impression on everyone he has ever met. He will be truly missed by all and his spirit will forever shine among all who love him.

Celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
