Jeffrey Brookes Ridenour, 37 of Thurmont, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2019.
Born on August 26th, 1981, in Frederick Maryland, he was the son of Lanny Robert Ridenour and Kimberly Ann nee Culler Ridenour.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John R. Ridenour and Bernadette M. Ridenour, maternal grandparents George R. Culler and Betty J. Culler. His aunt Laura Crawford and his two uncles, Larry Ridenour and Richard Culler.
Jeffrey was employed at R.R. Donnelly in Thurmont Maryland. Though his true passion was running his own car detailing business called "Uncle Jeff's DetailinG." Named after his favorite role as a loving and doting uncle to his niece and three nephews. In his free time Jeffrey loved to shoot pool, relax and watch his favorite teams the New England Patriots and the Boston Redsox play. He was a HUGE Tupac fan, from movies to music he loved it all.
Above all else Jeffrey always put others first, he was known for having a pure heart and always went out of his way to help others in their time of need. Jeffrey lived his life by one quote, "The world is full of nice people, if you can't find one, be one." He will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents Jeffrey is survived by brother Shawn Ridenour and much-loved sister-in-law Sarah, niece Zoe Ridenour and nephews Blaise, Finnian, Lucien Ridenour. Uncle Rodney (Debbie), uncle John (Cheryl), uncle Blaine (Tracey), aunt Karen, aunt Dee Dee (Bobby) and many cousins. Very special friend's Jessie May (SIS) and Sherry Ramage.
The family will receive friends at Rocky Ridge Fire Hall: 13527 Motters Station Rd, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778 on SATURDAY September 07, 2019 from 12-5 P.M.
Jeffrey's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2019