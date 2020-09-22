Mr. Jeffrey Randall True, 59, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband and best friend of Carolyn Ballantine True. Born in Frederick on October 24, 1960, he was a son of the late Frank and Dorothy Duckett True.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Walkersville High School Class of 1978 and a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. He proudly served in the Air National Guard.
Following his military service, Jeffrey worked for Lowe's for many years, ultimately being promoted to general manager of the Contractor Yard in Frederick. His career at Lowe's provided the opportunity to meet many people who he was proud to call friends.
Jeffrey loved being outdoors. He was very particular about the care of his home, ensuring his grass was cut "just so" and his swimming pool was kept pristine. He loved the holidays and family vacations because those occasions meant spending time around those he most loved and cared about. Family would agree that Jeffrey's big hugs were the best. Jeffrey was especially proud of his daughters, their careers, and their choices in (future) husbands. His girls meant the world to him. Jeffrey had a love for horses and practically grew up on the Offutt farm in Woodsboro, MD. He and his father shared a love for Standardbred (harness) racing and along with childhood friend, Joe Offutt, raced at fairs and tracks throughout the region.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 31 years are his daughters Sarah Bradford, and husband Shawn, of Huntsville, AL and Amy True, and fiance Sean Kennedy, of Catasauqua, PA. Also surviving are Jeffrey's grandson, Parker Bradford, sister Gail Sexton of Frederick, in-laws Robert and Helen Ballantine of Annandale, NJ, step mother Barbara True of Sharpsburg, brother-in-law David Ballantine, and wife Lilette of Manhattan Beach, CA, sister-in-laws Beth Ballantine of Clinton, NJ, and Beverly True of Thurmont, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Richard True.
The family wishes to thank the first responders and the Frederick Health Hospital emergency department and intensive care unit staff for providing the best possible care to Jeffrey. For this, the family is deeply grateful.
A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In his memory, contributions may be made to the Capital Fund of Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8956 Indian Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Independent Hose Company #1, 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
