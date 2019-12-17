|
|
Jenna Nicole Nikirk, age 34, of Frederick, MD went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 14th. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Jenna was born on October 3, 1985 in Frederick, MD. She is the daughter of: Sherrie and Wayne Mowdy; and, Ronald and Tammy Nikirk. Jenna is the grandchild of: Genevieve Broom; Sally Gartner; Carolyn Mowdy; the late James Broom, the late Ronald D. Nikirk, Sr. and the late Charles ("Ducky") Gartner.
Jenna graduated from Walkersville High School in 2003 and attended Frederick Community College. She was a Technical Services Administrative Coordinator at The Crowley Company in Frederick, MD where she shared a special relationship with all her co-workers, especially Debbie Harris. Jenna was a passionate Baltimore Ravens fan!
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior at a very young age. God's hand formed her and made her into the Angel she was. She brightened everyone's life after meeting her just once. She was a Mom to four cats and adopted every other animal she could find.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Kimberly Miller (twin niece and nephew, Isabella and Christian Miller) brother Forrest Coleman (twin nieces, Ella and Matti Coleman ), Wam Mowdy and Nicole Santillo, her aunts and uncles, Phyllis Thompson (Edward), Tim Broom (Jan), Joyce Worster (Rick), Lori Tanyel (Cem), and Brian Broom (Larissa) Michael Nikirk (Kimberly) and numerous cousins, and extended family members.
Jenna loved her special angel, Mike Jones (Muffin). Her friends were all so special and too numerous to count but she loved each and every one. Most of her friends referred to her as "My Jenna".
Jenna's family will be accepting friends and loved ones Thursday December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service will be held in her honor Friday December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. These services will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home located on 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The service will be officiated by Pastor John Sharff and Pastor Raleigh Medley. Afterward, Jenna will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Jenna's love of life will continue on through those she touched as a donor with the Living Legacy Foundation.
At the request of her family, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ballenger Creek Baptist Church, 4720 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you for the ongoing love, support and prayers received from family and friends. The family also wants to thank the brave firefighters of the Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019