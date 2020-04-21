Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Doody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Doody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Doody Obituary
Mrs. Jennie L. Doody, 86, of Shippensburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg.

Born March 9, 1934 in Fountain Mills, MD she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Kidd) Lawson Sr.

Jennie was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge in Frederick where she received the Star Recorder Award.

She is survived by her son, John Ruthvin and wife Penny, daughter, Melissa Yinger, grandchildren, Christopher Ruthvin and wife Lindsay and Rodney Mose, great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Ruthvin, Noah Ruthvin and Cameron Yinger, twin sister, Mary Hottinger, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Calloway, granddaughter, Ashlee Mose, and 4 siblings.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -