|
|
Mrs. Jennie L. Doody, 86, of Shippensburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg.
Born March 9, 1934 in Fountain Mills, MD she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Kidd) Lawson Sr.
Jennie was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge in Frederick where she received the Star Recorder Award.
She is survived by her son, John Ruthvin and wife Penny, daughter, Melissa Yinger, grandchildren, Christopher Ruthvin and wife Lindsay and Rodney Mose, great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Ruthvin, Noah Ruthvin and Cameron Yinger, twin sister, Mary Hottinger, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Calloway, granddaughter, Ashlee Mose, and 4 siblings.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020