|
|
Jennifer Rebecca Brown, 51, of Woodsboro, Maryland passed away on August 2, 2019 after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Jennifer was born March 1, 1968 in Toms River, NJ to Adrien and Patricia Tudor.
Jennifer lived her life for her family and was a wonderful mother to Ryan and Rebecca. She enjoyed watching them live their lives to their fullest and was always amazed and proud of their accomplishments. She was a wonderful wife to Wade for 27 years.
Jennifer enjoyed the numerous family vacations and hosting the holiday parties with family and friends. She cherished time spent with her rescued pets, cats Quincy and Callie and her "therapy dog" Axle.
She will be missed by numerous family and friends, especially her sister Kim and brother-in-law Jim, her cousin Karen, her Aunt Carole and her best friend Michelle.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Maryland Oncology Hematology as well as the staff on the Oncology Ward at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Both took exceptional care of Jennifer.
Donations in her name can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Arrangements will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019