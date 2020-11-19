Jennifer Ann Gordon, age 45, peacefully passed away at her home on November 16, 2020.
She was the loving daughter of David E. Gordon and Dana M. Gordon. In addition, she was survived by her children Riley and Brianna Ravenscroft, Zach Gordon, her sister Amy J. Petrulis, grandson Braicen Warner and grandmother Martha J. Schmidt. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to:
Steadfast, Standing Firm against Youth Homelessness, P.O. Box 1321, Frederick, MD 21702, www.steadfastmd.org