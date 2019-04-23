Jeremiah "Jerry" Deuel Griesemer, Jr., 66, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the George Washington University Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia "Jinny" Posey Griesemer, who was at his side at the time of his death. Born in Washington, DC and raised in Temple Hills, Maryland, Jerry was the son of the late Jeremiah Sr. and Dolores Moore Griesemer.



A loyal member of UFCW 400, Jerry was scheduled to receive his 50-year service award from Giant Food, on April 13. Starting in the Marlow Heights store as a high school student, Jerry was set to retire from the Montrose Crossing store in Rockville in the coming months. Fellow workers and anyone who knew him will forever remember his service, dedication, and loyalty.



Jerry had a great love for family, including a number of cousins. He is remembered for his unfailing kindness, keen intelligence, ability to win at poker and astonishing knowledge of WWII history. A graduate of Crossland High School, Jerry briefly attended the University of Maryland. He enjoyed following local sports, particularly the Washington Redskins and Capitals, he was never short on commentary. He was an avid reader, and amateur historian of World War II with an extensive collection of books that he read and re-read over the years. Most recently, Jerry and his son began a project to visit Major League Baseball stadiums across the country. Sadly, the project was not completed.



In addition to his loving wife, Jerry is survived by his children, Kathryn G. Wallace (Jesse), of Cockeysville, Bonnie G. Griesemer, of Bel Air, and Jeremiah D. Griesemer III, of Adamstown and his sister, Nancy D. Griesemer (Rod Solomon), of Oakton, VA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the St. Joseph's on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. Interment will follow at The Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019