Jerie Paul O'Connor
Jerie Paul O'Connor of Walkersville died peacefully at his home on September 1, 2020.

The oldest son of Elva Baynum O'Connor of Lewes, Delaware and Wilbur O'Connor of Washington, D.C., Jerie was born at Providence Hospital in Washington on August 4, 1942 and educated at St. Francis Xavier School in Anacostia, Gonzaga College High School (Class of 1960), and American University.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Dunn) O'Connor; brother Robert O'Connor (Martha Elena) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Dawn O'Connor (Dave) of Frederick; daughter Kristin O'Connor Mazerski (Jeff) of Ellicott City; son Matthew O'Connor (Dawn) of Hillsdale, Michigan; granddaughter Jessica Landolt (Dave); grandson Brian Landolt (Shannon); grandson Andrew (Emma); grandchildren Zachary, Jane, John, Margaret, Lucinda, Zoe, Zak, and Anne; six great granddaughters; and two beloved dogs.

Jerie retired from the Department of Energy in 2002. Before retirement he was a member of the Takoma Park Lions Club, serving several times as president of the club, and the Knights of Columbus Prince George's Council 2809, where he provided extraordinary service as council treasurer.

In retirement, Jerie was a member of the Yellow Springs Lions Club and the Frederick chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), where he served as treasurer. He and his wife are parishioners at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Walkersville.

On September 4, a funeral mass for the repose of Jerie's soul was said at St. Tim's, as well as a private viewing at Stauffer Funeral Home. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the NARFE Alzheimer's Fund, a worthy cause that Jerie became involved with through his membership in NARFE.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
