Jerome Andrew Cooper, age 64, of Gerrardstown, WV, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home.
Born August 25, 1955 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late James Andrew and Bernice Morrissey Cooper.
Mr. Cooper was employed as a draftsman and electrical designer. His passions were playing his banjo and bluegrass music. He enjoyed collecting antique furniture and freshwater fishing.
Surviving are his brother and sisters, James Lewis Cooper and wife Cathy of West Chester, OH, Susan Cooper Grant and husband Richard of Conover, NC and Mary Anne Cooper Hammond and husband Robert of Thurmont, MD.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph Thomas Cooper.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Dec. 29, 2019