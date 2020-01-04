Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church
8651 Biggs Ford Road
Walkersville, MD
1945 - 2020
Jerome Tkac Obituary
Jerome Tkac, 74, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Oakland Manor Assisted Living, Sykesville. He was the husband to the late Donna Lynn Tkac (nee Coulson). Born on July 4, 1945, in Windber, PA, he was the son of Francis Charles Tkac and Elizabeth Theresa (Hudy) Tkac.

Mr. Tkac was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Tkac was an active member of Shangri-la Detachment in Frederick, MD. He worked as a civil engineer, for 12 years, at State of Maryland Department of General Services. Mr. Tkac was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He lived life with purpose, love, and grace.

He is survived by a son, Charles Tkac, a daughter, Kelly Mehaffie as well as four grandchildren: Sarah Madison Mehaffie, Katelyn Nicole Mehaffie, Samuel Charles Engelke and Layla May Engelke. He is also survived by a brother, Francis Xavier Tkac, a sister-in-law, Gayla Jeanne Tkac, nephew, Ryan Everett Tkac as well as a son-in-law, Kenneth Howard Engelke. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Engelke.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 am at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville. Interment will be at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
