Jerome Wheeler
Jerome (Jerry) Clarke Wheeler, Sr., a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by his son Jerome C. Wheeler, Jr. of Frederick, Md; daughter Jennifer M. Wheeler of Ijamsville, Md; sister Bunni Wheeler Young and brother-in-law Randy Young of Upper Marlboro, Md. He is preceded in death by his wife Marion Agnes Mills Wheeler; and his parents the late James B. and Sadie Mae Clarke Wheeler.

Jerry was born February 22, 1956 in Washington, DC where he attended St. Gabriel Catholic School and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School. After study at Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach, Florida, Jerry began a career with the US Postal Service that spanned more than 30 years.

A funeral is scheduled for 12 p.m. noon on Monday, May 11, 2020. Family and guests will gather at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, to form a motorcade and travel in procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 Market St, Frederick Maryland for the car side ceremony and interment. Guests are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life. Cemetery staff will facilitate appropriate social distancing practice. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

