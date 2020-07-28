Or Copy this URL to Share

Bailey, Sr. Jerrl Jerome, longtime resident of Frederick MD originally from Hampton Virginia passed away July 20th, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick Md.



He is survived by his wife Cynthia J Bailey, children, Alicia, Ronald, Leisa, Jerrl Jr, Jason , Marie, Kyle, twelve grandchildren, two surviving brothers Ronald and Sterling Sr, and sister Rosaland Green.



Public viewing to be held Wednesday July 29th from 12-6 pm at RC Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W Queen Street, Hampton Virginia. A private service will follow on Thursday July 30th at 12:00 noon. Services will be live streamed.



