1/1
Jerry J. Bailey Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bailey, Sr. Jerrl Jerome, longtime resident of Frederick MD originally from Hampton Virginia passed away July 20th, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick Md.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia J Bailey, children, Alicia, Ronald, Leisa, Jerrl Jr, Jason , Marie, Kyle, twelve grandchildren, two surviving brothers Ronald and Sterling Sr, and sister Rosaland Green.

Public viewing to be held Wednesday July 29th from 12-6 pm at RC Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W Queen Street, Hampton Virginia. A private service will follow on Thursday July 30th at 12:00 noon. Services will be live streamed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
12:00 PM
PRIVATE -- RC Perkins Funeral Home -- Services will be live streamed.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved