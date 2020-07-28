Bailey, Sr. Jerrl Jerome, longtime resident of Frederick MD originally from Hampton Virginia passed away July 20th, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick Md.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia J Bailey, children, Alicia, Ronald, Leisa, Jerrl Jr, Jason , Marie, Kyle, twelve grandchildren, two surviving brothers Ronald and Sterling Sr, and sister Rosaland Green.
Public viewing to be held Wednesday July 29th from 12-6 pm at RC Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W Queen Street, Hampton Virginia. A private service will follow on Thursday July 30th at 12:00 noon. Services will be live streamed.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.