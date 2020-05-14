Jerry Lee Robinson,73, of Shelby, Montana , formerly of Middletown Maryland, died May 7, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He was born May 2, 1947 to Leroy and Esther Robinson . He graduated from Middletown High School in 1965. Jerry is survived by his sister Sherry Martin (Ronald) , brother Timothy Robinson, 1 nephew and 2 nieces.



Private services will be held at a later date.



