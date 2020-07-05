1/1
Jessamine Kreuzburg
Jessamine Mae Kreuzburg, age 85, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 from COVID-19. She was born August 27th, 1934 in Lockport, New York to Ruby Smith Brown and Lee Brown. Jessie married the man of her dreams, Richard Thomas Kreuzburg II on July 14th, 1956.

Jessie was a dedicated mother and wife who loved to laugh. She dreamed of a future home with no kitchen, only a phone with which she could order her favorite dish or make dinner reservations. She adored reading books, purses, and jewelry. She inspired others to try different things to find what they would enjoy, even if she did not enjoy them herself. She traveled the country for many years in a motor home with her husband and the last 25 years wintered in Ft. Meyers Florida.

While Alzheimer's was taking her memories later in life, she could still recite her children's names in birth order and asked about her grandchildren, often.

Jessie is survived by her husband of 63 years, her two daughters and their husbands Patricia Kreuzburg and Steve Knapp, Paula Kreuzburg and James Rommel; her two sons James Kreuzburg and Richard Kreuzburg III and his wife Samantha Kreuzburg; her 4 grandchildren, Christopher Duroeulx, Olivia Kreuzburg, Grace Kreuzburg and Ella Kreuzburg.

Services and interment will be private.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
