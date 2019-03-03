Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Moxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse L. Moxley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse L. Moxley Obituary
Jesse Lansdale Moxley, 92, of Damascus died Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane DeGrange Moxley.

Born April 18, 1926, in Damascus, he was the son of the late Vernie Lansdale & Madeline Buxton Moxley.

Jesse was a member of Montgomery United Methodist Church since 1938. He served in World War II in the U.S. Army. Throughout his life, he was a member of several organizations: American Legion Post 171 & Post 191.

VFW Post 10076, Boumi Shrine Temple, and Past Master of Howard Masonic Lodge #101.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Moxley Barrow & husband Rick. Two grandsons: Wesley Barrow & wife Baylor, & Jay Barrow & wife Stephanie. 6 great grandchildren: Jordan, Maddie, Peyton, Hailey, Allyson & Hudson, all of Richmond, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. 20872. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Montgomery United Methodist Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now