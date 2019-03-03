Jesse Lansdale Moxley, 92, of Damascus died Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane DeGrange Moxley.



Born April 18, 1926, in Damascus, he was the son of the late Vernie Lansdale & Madeline Buxton Moxley.



Jesse was a member of Montgomery United Methodist Church since 1938. He served in World War II in the U.S. Army. Throughout his life, he was a member of several organizations: American Legion Post 171 & Post 191.



VFW Post 10076, Boumi Shrine Temple, and Past Master of Howard Masonic Lodge #101.



He is survived by his daughter, Susan Moxley Barrow & husband Rick. Two grandsons: Wesley Barrow & wife Baylor, & Jay Barrow & wife Stephanie. 6 great grandchildren: Jordan, Maddie, Peyton, Hailey, Allyson & Hudson, all of Richmond, Virginia.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. 20872. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Montgomery United Methodist Cemetery.



Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019