Jesse S. Shank
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved