Jesse Samuel Shank, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia Beachley Shank. Jesse and Pat were looking forward to their 50th anniversary in October.Born in Middletown on January 17, 1946, he was a son of the late Willie Samuel and Pauline Hann Shank.



Jesse proudly served his country in the United States Army, returning in 1967 from an active tour of duty in Vietnam. Jesse was a member of the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post # 11. After returning from Vietnam, Jesse successfully completed courses at Advanced School, Inc., in mobile engine repair and was an accomplished automotive mechanic.



Jesse worked for 49 years at the Mount Olivet Cemetery and retired in January 2011 as the foreman. He took great pride in his work.



Jesse was a devoted father, husband, and brother, and truly one of the good guys. He was gifted with the ability to be able to repair just about anything and enjoyed helping his friends and family always when called upon.



He was an avid corvette enthusiast and belonged to the Frederick County Corvette Club and the National Corvette Museum. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and cruises and participating in car shows with the club.



He will be greatly missed all by all including his pet dog, Mokie.



Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, James E. Shank, of Frederick, sister, Marie M. Shank of Thurmont, brother, Edward Shank and wife Esther, of Wolfsville, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Renee Shank, and two brothers and their wives, Leon Shank and wife Bonnie, and Harry Shank and Virginia.



Funeral services and interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, 223 West Fifth Street, Frederick, MD 21701.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store