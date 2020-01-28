|
Jesse Francis Stansbury, 67, of Thurmont, MD, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, WV. Born August 13, 1952, in Rantoul, IL., he was the son of the late Jesse Davenport Stansbury and Anna Louise Smith Stansbury.
Jesse was a devout member of the Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Thurmont. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Fr. David Shaum Council 11975. He was a proud Navy Veteran. Jesse was retired and loved traveling, doing ancestry research, photography and working on computers. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his beloved cats, Sparta and Argos.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Matney, and husband Phillip, of Sparks, NV; three grandchildren Julianna, Nickolas and William "Willie", his fiance and companion, Margie L. Bayles, her children and grandchildren; one brother, James "Jimmy" Stansbury, and wife Kathie, of Suwanee, GA; two sisters: Ann Ward, and husband William, of Oakwood, GA, and Candis Bufo, of Yorktown Heights, NY. He will also be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three siblings, Charles, Harry, and Julia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8-pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Parish Center. Followed by a funeral mass held 11 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the church with Father J. Collin Poston officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 28, 2020