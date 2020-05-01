Jesse Tucker Sutton, age 90, of New Market died April 30 in Taneytown, MD. He was the
loving husband of Linda Jean Sutton, wife of 59 years.
Born 4 October 1929 in North Carolina, he is son of the late William Frank and Elizabeth Tucker
Sutton.
He is survived by six children and their spouses: Doree (Ed) Kuhlman, Ruth Ann (John) Pickell,
Jeffrey (Andrea) Sutton, Frank (Katy) Sutton, Elizabeth (Bryan Hiatt) Sutton, and Linda (Edward)
Gilmore, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law
Patricia Sutton, Kathleen Jones and Sheila Penrose and brother-in-law David Jones. His
brother, William Frank Sutton, Jr. preceded him in death.
He was in the Marine Corps for nine years, and served with distinction during the Korean War
era in logistics and supply. He once earned commendation for keeping a radio station running
off of vacuum tubes "liberated" from a nearby Army base in Okinawa. "Marines," he said, "make
due." He flew the Marine Corps flag daily until his hospitalization, and was proud to serve his
country.
He retired as a federal government employee, spending many years as a manager at The
Social Security Administration, where he helped create many of the forms used in the
1970s-1980s. He worked many side jobs during the lean years of the 1970s (once as a
projectionist at a theatre in Damascus), and cultivated an expansive garden. After retirement,
Jesse established a furniture restoration business that specialized in cane, splint, and rush
chairs, which he operated for 30 years. His shop was open to anyone who wanted to learn or
refine their craft.
He was inducted into the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame after serving on the New
Market Town Council for 30 years, was active in the PTA, and Boy Scouts of America. He was
a member of FSK American Legion Post #11, New Market Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Company. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He
held many callings in the church from Bishopric counselor to building cleaning supervisor, to
Temple Patron at the Washington DC Temple, and served his fellow parishioners, with all his
might, mind, and strength.
Services and interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keenye and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LDS Humanitarian Aid at
give.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/humanitarian-aid online. These can also be mailed to:
Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.