Jesse Tucker Sutton, age 90, of New Market died April 30 in Taneytown, MD. He was theloving husband of Linda Jean Sutton, wife of 59 years.Born 4 October 1929 in North Carolina, he is son of the late William Frank and Elizabeth TuckerSutton.He is survived by six children and their spouses: Doree (Ed) Kuhlman, Ruth Ann (John) Pickell,Jeffrey (Andrea) Sutton, Frank (Katy) Sutton, Elizabeth (Bryan Hiatt) Sutton, and Linda (Edward)Gilmore, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-lawPatricia Sutton, Kathleen Jones and Sheila Penrose and brother-in-law David Jones. Hisbrother, William Frank Sutton, Jr. preceded him in death.He was in the Marine Corps for nine years, and served with distinction during the Korean Warera in logistics and supply. He once earned commendation for keeping a radio station runningoff of vacuum tubes "liberated" from a nearby Army base in Okinawa. "Marines," he said, "makedue." He flew the Marine Corps flag daily until his hospitalization, and was proud to serve hiscountry.He retired as a federal government employee, spending many years as a manager at TheSocial Security Administration, where he helped create many of the forms used in the1970s-1980s. He worked many side jobs during the lean years of the 1970s (once as aprojectionist at a theatre in Damascus), and cultivated an expansive garden. After retirement,Jesse established a furniture restoration business that specialized in cane, splint, and rushchairs, which he operated for 30 years. His shop was open to anyone who wanted to learn orrefine their craft.He was inducted into the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame after serving on the NewMarket Town Council for 30 years, was active in the PTA, and Boy Scouts of America. He wasa member of FSK American Legion Post #11, New Market Volunteer Fire and RescueCompany. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Heheld many callings in the church from Bishopric counselor to building cleaning supervisor, toTemple Patron at the Washington DC Temple, and served his fellow parishioners, with all hismight, mind, and strength.Services and interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keenye and Basford Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LDS Humanitarian Aid at give.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/humanitarian-aid online. These can also be mailed to:Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604.