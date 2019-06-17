Jesus "Pipo" Manuel Brotons Febles of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cardenas, Cuba on December 4, 1931, Jesus was the son of late Andres Brotons Aciego and Dominga Febles Perez.



Jesus fled from Cuba's Castro regime with his family on October 10, 1969 leaving behind his mother and siblings, (Pilar, Andres and Juana) looking for a better future. Originally, the family came to Miami, Florida, where they stayed at the historical Freedom Tower for two days before traveling on to Puerto Rico where they would reunite with Cuban relatives. Jesus lived and worked there in Carolina, PR until moving to Frederick, MD in 2005 to live with his daughter, Maria, and her family. A firefighter in Cuba, Pipo was proud of the role he had served as a first responder.



While living in Puerto Rico and during his free time, Pipo was seen frequently enjoying an expresso coffee while visiting his good friend Lazaro Ferrer at the Vistamar Bakery. Once Pipo moved to Frederick, Maryland, he enjoyed life and the time he spent with his loving family and two grandchildren, Andrea and Sean, supporting them in their sports and different school related activities as well as spending time with his daughter Maria.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, constant companion and caregiver, Elsa Romero Comas his son Jesus Brotons Romero, his daughter Maria Snody, son in law, Larry Snody, and grandchildren, Andrea and Sean Snody.



A memorial service will be held at Brook Hill United Methodists Church located in 8946 Indian Springs Road in Frederick, on Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jesus's memory to the in Frederick, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 17 to June 18, 2019