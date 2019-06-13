On June 10th 2019, heaven got a little brighter, when Jill Hooper entered the gates with her smile and contagious affection for everyone. Jill Maria (Lowe) Hooper, born on February 14, 1955 passed from this life after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was married to Wayne A. Hooper of Thurmont. She fought cancer twice, through the help of doctors and staff at Gettysburg Cancer Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit L. and Catherine A. Lowe and was a devout Catholic, though she was unable to attend lately. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg in 1973. She was employed for numerous years with the Postal Service, and in the postal center at the National Fire Academy. Jill is survived by her husband of 29 years, sister Brenda Humerick, nieces Dionne Favorite (Rick) and Toni Humerick, nephews and nieces Trevor, Cori, Cheyenne, Ethan, and Shannon, and numerous great nephews and nieces that were all special to her as her eyes would brighten up when they came around. She was involved in numerous community functions to help funds for needy individuals, and could be seen directing her husband on what to do. She will also be remembered by her close cousin, Donna Long, and Sherry Kuhn who helped her out, and neighbors that would do anything for her. There will be a time for reflection at 10 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM on Monday, June 17th, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, on N. Seton Ave in Emmitsburg. There will be a reception following the service at the Parish Hall. A private graveside service will be at a later date. Jill's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home. Online condolences at Blacksfuneralhomes.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 13 to June 14, 2019