Jim Heldenbrand, 89, died on January 7, 2020 in Frederick MD. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Myrna Westgate; son David and wife Jennifer of Mapleton Utah, son Paul and wife Lupe of Woodbine MD, daughter Rebecca and husband Bernard Smith of Braddock Heights MD, and daughter Ruth and husband Jean Pierre (J. P.) Cowell of Rohrersville MD; grandchildren Julieta and husband Jordan Rine, David Heldenbrand, and Lexi Smith; great granddaughter Faith Reeves; brother Richard Heldenbrand and wife Ruth of Goshen IN, and sister Arla Mae and husband William McNeff of Burnsville MN. His parents Rex and Grace Heldenbrand preceded him in death.
Mr. Heldenbrand was born in Lincoln NE and attended Lincoln High, where he played football and met Myrna. In 1952 he graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and he was a member of the M.E. honorary society Pi Tau Sigma, Cornhuskers football team and Air Force ROTC. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was a commercially-rated private pilot. He was employed by Douglas Aircraft, Honeywell, National Institute of Standards and Technology (formerly NBS), and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). He was Manager of Standards for ASHRAE at the time of his retirement.
He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, holding various positions of leadership including Frederick Rescue Mission Meal Coordinator and enjoyed volunteering on home repair trips with the church until age 80. Interment will be at Juniata Cemetery, Juniata, NE on January 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm (Boyd E. Braman Mortuary, Omaha NE). The memorial service will be at Middletown United Methodist Church in Middletown MD on Saturday, Feb 1st at 11:00, with a gathering in the social hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Ct, Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of local arrangements
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020